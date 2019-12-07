Overview of Dr. James Schrier, MD

Dr. James Schrier, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rock Island, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinity Rock Island and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf.



They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Umbilical Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.