Overview

Dr. James Schulgit, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.



Dr. Schulgit works at James L. Schulgit MD Facc Sc in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.