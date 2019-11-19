Dr. James Schulgit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulgit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Schulgit, MD
Overview
Dr. James Schulgit, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.
Locations
James L. Schulgit MD Facc Sc2901 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 103, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 649-3610
Aurora West Allis Medical Center8901 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53227 Directions (414) 649-3610
Aurora Health Care Medical Group2900 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 649-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schulgit has been my cardiologist for 13 years, and I have been much healthier overall thanks to his guidance. He is thoughtful, concerned, and never in a hurry when we meet to discuss my tests.
About Dr. James Schulgit, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schulgit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulgit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schulgit has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulgit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulgit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulgit.
