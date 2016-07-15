Dr. James Schuster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Schuster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Schuster, MD
Dr. James Schuster, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Schuster's Office Locations
Penn Internal Medicine University City3737 Market St Fl 8, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3487
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center51 N 39th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 294-9456
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Skillful spinal fusion operation October 2011. Still pain free after 5 years. Liked dr.'s post operative advice that no brace or walker was necessary. Made me feel that I wasn't an invalid post op. Advice to walk as much as possible to build bone was good.
About Dr. James Schuster, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1932136868
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schuster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schuster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schuster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schuster has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Cranial Trauma and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.