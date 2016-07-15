Overview of Dr. James Schuster, MD

Dr. James Schuster, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Schuster works at Penn Internal Medicine University City in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Cranial Trauma and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.