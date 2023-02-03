Overview of Dr. James Schwender, MD

Dr. James Schwender, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Schwender works at Twin Cities Spine Center in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Blaine, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.