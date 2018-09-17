Dr. James Scofield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scofield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Scofield, MD
Overview
Dr. James Scofield, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Locations
Glendale Premier Medical Group222 W Eulalia St Ste 201, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 240-0601
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I adore Dr. Scofield. He is the best combination of old fashioned manners and? A new fashioned open mind. He is respectful, caring, smart and practical. Now if only he could clone himself!
About Dr. James Scofield, MD
- Family Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Glendale Adventist Med Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scofield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scofield accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scofield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Scofield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scofield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scofield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scofield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.