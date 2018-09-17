Overview

Dr. James Scofield, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Scofield works at Glendale Premier Medical Group in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.