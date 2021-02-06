See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Lees Summit, MO
Dr. J Stephen Scott, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.4 (60)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. J Stephen Scott, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Lee's Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Scott works at Bariatric and Metabolic Specialists - Lee's Summit in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrectomy, Obesity and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bariatric and Metabolic Specialists - Lee's Summit
    1980 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 2120, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 386-3088
  2. 2
    Bariatric and Metabolic Specialists - Overland Park
    5100 W 110th St Ste 110, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 380-6945

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Lee's Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastrectomy
Obesity
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Gastrectomy
Obesity
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair

Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjustable Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Sleeve Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gallbladder Removal Complications Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Hernia Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vagotomy Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 06, 2021
    Dr. Scott performed duodenal switch on me in November 2019. He saved my life. I have gone from 306 to 144. I must say at first, his personality was very dry and to the point. In the year I have known him, he is very friendly and informative. He answers all my questions and is very thorough in his explanations. I would highly recommend this Dr.
    Jan Rodriguez — Feb 06, 2021
    About Dr. J Stephen Scott, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1134115637
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • University of Missouri School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. J Stephen Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scott has seen patients for Gastrectomy, Obesity and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

