Dr. James Scott, MD

Dr. James Scott, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Scott works at Neurology Assoc/Ormond Beach in Port Orange, FL with other offices in Ormond Beach, FL and Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Temporal Arteritis, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.