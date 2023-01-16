Dr. James Scowcroft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scowcroft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Scowcroft, MD
Overview of Dr. James Scowcroft, MD
Dr. James Scowcroft, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Pain Management, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Dr. Scowcroft works at
Dr. Scowcroft's Office Locations
-
1
KC Pain Centers - Lees Summit200 NE Missouri Rd Ste 103, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scowcroft?
My lumbar stenosis of the spine had caused my left leg to hurt so much that I could only sleep 2 or 3 hours a night; this was in April 2021. Dr Scowcroft did an ablation and the pain totally disappeared. After 18 months, my left leg is once again causing so much pain that it is adversely affecting my sleep, but also my daily activity. Of course I’ve gone to see Dr Scowcroft again, trusting him to perform another miracle. Well, that’s not fair to him, but I trust him to help relieve my pain, so I can live as full a life as possible.
About Dr. James Scowcroft, MD
- Pain Management
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1285615450
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas
- University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scowcroft has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scowcroft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Scowcroft using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Scowcroft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scowcroft works at
Dr. Scowcroft has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scowcroft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Scowcroft. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scowcroft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scowcroft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scowcroft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.