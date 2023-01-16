Overview of Dr. James Scowcroft, MD

Dr. James Scowcroft, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Pain Management, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Scowcroft works at KC Pain Centers - Lees Summit in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.