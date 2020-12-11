Overview of Dr. James Segal, MD

Dr. James Segal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Matthews, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Segal works at Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn Breckenridge Lane in Saint Matthews, KY with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.