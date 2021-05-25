Overview

Dr. James Sekel, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Virtua Marlton Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, Virtua Willingboro Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Sekel works at Virtua Primary Care - Washington Twp in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.