Dr. James Selph III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Selph III, MD
Dr. James Selph III, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Selph III works at
Dr. Selph III's Office Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Neurology8 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 420, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 545-6050
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Selph is a good doctor but it is so hard to get the office staff to answer the phone to ask a question.
About Dr. James Selph III, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1639226426
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selph III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selph III accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selph III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selph III works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Selph III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selph III.
