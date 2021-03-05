See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Columbia, SC
Dr. James Selph III, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
Dr. James Selph III, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Selph III works at Prisma Health Neurology in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Palmetto Health-USC Neurology
    8 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 420, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 545-6050

  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
Stroke

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 05, 2021
    Dr Selph is a good doctor but it is so hard to get the office staff to answer the phone to ask a question.
    Mar 05, 2021
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • English
    • 1639226426
    • University of South Florida
    • Epilepsy
    Dr. James Selph III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selph III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Selph III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Selph III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Selph III works at Prisma Health Neurology in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Selph III’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Selph III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selph III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selph III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selph III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

