Overview

Dr. James Sensecqua, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sensecqua works at Florida Heart Associates in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.