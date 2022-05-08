Dr. James Sensecqua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sensecqua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Sensecqua, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Sensecqua, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Florida Heart Associates1550 BARKLEY CIR, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 938-2000
Florida Heart Associates1002 Country Club Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 938-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
They also found my husband's lung cancer they are very thorough and were my husband's heart doctor for 20 years..kept him going with great care..lung cancer claimed his life..we totally trusted Dr Sensecqua and his staff..and I am thankful for all the years he made sure my husband was heart healthy
About Dr. James Sensecqua, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1184655391
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
