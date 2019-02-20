Overview

Dr. James Seward, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Seward works at Dermatology Care of Charlotte in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Indian Trail, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.