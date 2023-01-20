See All Podiatric Surgeons in Henrico, VA
Dr. James Shadbolt, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.4 (17)
Map Pin Small Henrico, VA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Shadbolt, DPM

Dr. James Shadbolt, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Henrico, VA. 

Dr. Shadbolt works at Capital Foot Care PC in Henrico, VA with other offices in Midlothian, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shadbolt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Foot Care PC
    2200 Pump Rd Ste 227, Henrico, VA 23233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 754-7400
  2. 2
    Capital Foot Care PC
    3006 Watercove Rd, Midlothian, VA 23112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 754-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 20, 2023
    It’s been a while since I have been to him, but the times in the past that I saw him, he was great. He is very informative and patient with his patients. An all around great doctor.
    Janet — Jan 20, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Shadbolt, DPM
    About Dr. James Shadbolt, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720028913
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Shadbolt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shadbolt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shadbolt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shadbolt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shadbolt has seen patients for Heel Spur, Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shadbolt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Shadbolt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shadbolt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shadbolt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shadbolt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.