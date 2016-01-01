See All Nephrologists in Ogden, UT
Dr. James Shaffner, DO

Nephrology
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. James Shaffner, DO

Dr. James Shaffner, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Ogden, UT. 

Dr. Shaffner works at Utah Kidney Institute in Ogden, UT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shaffner's Office Locations

    Utah Kidney Institute
    4345 Harrison Blvd Ste 101, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 996-7849

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • Lakeview Hospital

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
About Dr. James Shaffner, DO

  • Nephrology
  • English
  • 1811375298
Education & Certifications

  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Shaffner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaffner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shaffner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shaffner works at Utah Kidney Institute in Ogden, UT. View the full address on Dr. Shaffner’s profile.

Dr. Shaffner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaffner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaffner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaffner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

