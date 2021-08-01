Overview

Dr. James Shaner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Shaner works at JAMES W SHANER MD INC in Palm Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.