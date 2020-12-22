Overview of Dr. James Shaw, MD

Dr. James Shaw, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Kansas Medical Center and Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center.



Dr. Shaw works at Plastic Surgery Center in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.