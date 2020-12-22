See All Plastic Surgeons in Wichita, KS
Dr. James Shaw, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (30)
Map Pin Small Wichita, KS
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Shaw, MD

Dr. James Shaw, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Kansas Medical Center and Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center.

Dr. Shaw works at Plastic Surgery Center in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shaw's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Center
    3595 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 667-4443

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wesley Medical Center
  • Hutchinson Regional Medical Center
  • Kansas Medical Center
  • Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center

Wound Repair
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction

  Cancer
  Wrinkles
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 22, 2020
    Had a facelift done and I am extremely pleased with the care and results.
    K Johnson — Dec 22, 2020
    About Dr. James Shaw, MD

    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Shaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaw has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaw works at Plastic Surgery Center in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Shaw’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

