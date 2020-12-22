Dr. James Shaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Shaw, MD
Overview of Dr. James Shaw, MD
Dr. James Shaw, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Kansas Medical Center and Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center.
Dr. Shaw's Office Locations
Plastic Surgery Center3595 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 667-4443
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Hutchinson Regional Medical Center
- Kansas Medical Center
- Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Had a facelift done and I am extremely pleased with the care and results.
About Dr. James Shaw, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
