Dr. James Shaw, MD
Overview of Dr. James Shaw, MD
Dr. James Shaw, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Suisun City, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Texas A&amp;M University / Main Campus|Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Shaw's Office Locations
James Shaw MD333 Sunset Ave Ste 140, Suisun City, CA 94585 Directions (209) 323-5502Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Shaw, MD
- Pain Management
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1710928205
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn|Stanford University Hospital
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaw has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaw accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shaw using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.
