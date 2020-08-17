Overview of Dr. James Sheerer Jr, DO

Dr. James Sheerer Jr, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.