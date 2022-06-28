Dr. James Shehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Shehan, MD
Dr. James Shehan, MD is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Methodist Hospital, Montgomery County Memorial Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.
Advanced Dermatology of the Midlands12910 Pierce St Ste 120, Omaha, NE 68144 Directions (402) 933-3770Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology of the Midlands928 Valley View Dr Ste 10, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (402) 282-4965Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Advanced Dermatology of the Midlands15805 W Maple Rd Ste 104, Omaha, NE 68116 Directions (402) 282-8099Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Methodist Hospital
- Montgomery County Memorial Hospital
- The Nebraska Medical Center
He was very good with explaining everything.
About Dr. James Shehan, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1316041734
- Mayo Medical School
- Creighton University Medical Center
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Shehan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shehan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shehan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shehan has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shehan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
150 patients have reviewed Dr. Shehan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shehan.
