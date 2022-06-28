See All Dermatologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. James Shehan, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (150)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Shehan, MD is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Methodist Hospital, Montgomery County Memorial Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.

Dr. Shehan works at Advanced Dermatology of the Midlands in Omaha, NE with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology of the Midlands
    12910 Pierce St Ste 120, Omaha, NE 68144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 933-3770
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology of the Midlands
    928 Valley View Dr Ste 10, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 282-4965
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Advanced Dermatology of the Midlands
    15805 W Maple Rd Ste 104, Omaha, NE 68116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 282-8099
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Montgomery County Memorial Hospital
  • The Nebraska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Warts
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Warts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Perlane® Injection Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Iowa
    • Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pipefitters
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 150 ratings
    Patient Ratings (150)
    5 Star
    (140)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 28, 2022
    He was very good with explaining everything.
    Earl S. — Jun 28, 2022
    About Dr. James Shehan, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316041734
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Medical School
    • Creighton University Medical Center
    • Creighton University School Of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Shehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shehan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shehan has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shehan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    150 patients have reviewed Dr. Shehan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shehan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

