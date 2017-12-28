Dr. James Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Shen, MD
Overview of Dr. James Shen, MD
Dr. James Shen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / DR. VAISHAMPAYAN MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Shen's Office Locations
Staten Island Office453 Colon Ave, Staten Island, NY 10308 Directions (718) 948-2121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Not a better pediatrician on Staten Island! Although Dr Shen has recently retired, dr Janet Shen is as amazing and caring as her dad always was! A truly wonderful pediatric practice!
About Dr. James Shen, MD
- Pediatrics
- 52 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / DR. VAISHAMPAYAN MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Shen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shen speaks Chinese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.
