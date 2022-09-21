Dr. James Sherrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Sherrell, MD
Overview of Dr. James Sherrell, MD
Dr. James Sherrell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sevierville, TN.
Dr. Sherrell's Office Locations
Leconte Medical Center742 Middle Creek Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862 Directions (865) 558-4400
- 2 120 Hospital Dr Ste 120, Jefferson City, TN 37760 Directions (865) 558-4444
Cherokee Health Pharmacy2018 Western Ave, Knoxville, TN 37921 Directions (865) 475-4484
Fountain City Family Physicians103 MIDLAKE DR, Knoxville, TN 37918 Directions (708) 216-4254
- 5 5491 Creekwood Park Blvd Ste A, Lenoir City, TN 37772 Directions (423) 587-0860
Knoxville Orthopaedic Surgery Center256 Fort Sanders West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 244-4580
- 7 7557 Dannaher Dr Ste 110, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 244-4580
Claiborne Medical Associates1610 Tazewell Rd Ste 201, Tazewell, TN 37879 Directions (865) 244-4580
Weisgarber Office1422 Old Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 558-4400
Orthotennessee Imaging260 Fort Sanders West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 558-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Claiborne Medical Center
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Jefferson Memorial Hospital
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
It has been 5 years since He did my left knee, and almost 5 for the right. I am so thankful for the outcome. He, and His staff were great, and the surgery was / is LIFE CHANGING. I am grateful for His talent and expertise. Thank You.
About Dr. James Sherrell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherrell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherrell has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherrell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherrell.
