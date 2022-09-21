Overview of Dr. James Sherrell, MD

Dr. James Sherrell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sevierville, TN.



Dr. Sherrell works at Leconte Medical Center in Sevierville, TN with other offices in Jefferson City, TN, Knoxville, TN, Lenoir City, TN, Powell, TN and Tazewell, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.