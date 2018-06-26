Overview

Dr. James Shipley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elizabethton, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Indian Path Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.



Dr. Shipley works at Mountain States Medical Group in Elizabethton, TN with other offices in Bristol, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.