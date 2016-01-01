Dr. James Shipp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shipp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Shipp, MD
Overview of Dr. James Shipp, MD
Dr. James Shipp, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County and North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory.
Dr. Shipp's Office Locations
Ms Eye Pllc1413 W Main St Ste A, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 260-5252
Mississippi Eye Consultants1628 Highway 30 E, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 234-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County
- North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Shipp, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1427212992
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shipp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shipp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shipp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shipp has seen patients for Presbyopia, Keratitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shipp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shipp. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shipp.
