Overview

Dr. James Shiver, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Shiver works at Athens Family Medicine in Athens, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.