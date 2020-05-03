Dr. James Shortridge, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shortridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Shortridge, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Shortridge, DO
Dr. James Shortridge, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Still University, Kirksville, MO and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center and Intermountain Medical Center.
Dr. Shortridge works at
Dr. Shortridge's Office Locations
Utah Cancer Specialists3838 S 700 E Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84106 Directions (435) 264-5842Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Shortridge is very kind and knowledgeable. He takes time and gives options for you and your medical issues. I would recommend he to anyone needing this expertise.
About Dr. James Shortridge, DO
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1205148061
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri at Columbia
- University Of Missouri Health Science Center
- University Of Missouri Health Science Center
- Still University, Kirksville, MO
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shortridge accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shortridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shortridge has seen patients for Thrombocytosis and Bone Marrow Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shortridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shortridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shortridge.
