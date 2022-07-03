Dr. James Siegert, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Siegert, DO
Overview of Dr. James Siegert, DO
Dr. James Siegert, DO is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.
Dr. Siegert works at
Dr. Siegert's Office Locations
-
1
Specialty Physicians of Illinois Llc-urology20201 Crawford Ave Ste 1276, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 679-2270
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siegert?
Doctor Siegert was very thorough in His diagnosis. He answered all of my questions and explained everything thing in layman detail about Prostate Cancer, what stage mine was in, and my options. He even suggested I get a second opinion if I felt unsure of His analysis. Since the procedure and Treatment's my Cancer has been in Remittance almost 5 years now. Dr. Seigert is definitely a Master of His craft.
About Dr. James Siegert, DO
- Pediatric Urology
- English, American Sign Language
- 1245556224
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University/Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- Loyola University
- Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegert works at
Dr. Siegert has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Siegert speaks American Sign Language.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.