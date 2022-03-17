Dr. James Silberzweig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silberzweig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Silberzweig, MD
Overview of Dr. James Silberzweig, MD
Dr. James Silberzweig, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Silberzweig's Office Locations
Interventional Radiology PC200 W 57th St Ste 407, New York, NY 10019 Directions (646) 746-8023
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an HSG done and it was quick (less than five minutes) and relatively painless with some over the counter medicine. Dr. S. also has a nice bedside manner which helps those of us who are anxious patients.
About Dr. James Silberzweig, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1942231659
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Center
- SUNY Downstate
- North Shore University Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silberzweig has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silberzweig accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Silberzweig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silberzweig.
