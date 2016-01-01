Overview of Dr. James Silone Jr, DO

Dr. James Silone Jr, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Silone Jr works at CENTER FOR SIGHT in Newark, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.