See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. James Simmons, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. James Simmons, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (29)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Simmons, DO

Dr. James Simmons, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Simmons works at South Texas Spinal Clinic in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Stephen Pearce, MD
Dr. Stephen Pearce, MD
4.8 (75)
View Profile

Dr. Simmons' Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Texas Spinal Clinic
    9150 Huebner Rd Ste 290, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-6432
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    South Texas Spinal Clinic - at Stone Oak
    18626 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 495-9047
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Scoliosis
Low Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Scoliosis
Low Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Simmons?

    Jun 03, 2021
    Wonderful doc. Can’t say enough about my entire experience.
    Neck Surgery Patient — Jun 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Simmons, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Simmons, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Simmons to family and friends

    Dr. Simmons' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Simmons

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Simmons, DO.

    About Dr. James Simmons, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407855729
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Simmons, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simmons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simmons works at South Texas Spinal Clinic in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Simmons’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Simmons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simmons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Simmons, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.