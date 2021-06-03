Overview of Dr. James Simmons, DO

Dr. James Simmons, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Simmons works at South Texas Spinal Clinic in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.