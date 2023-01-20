Overview of Dr. James Simon, MD

Dr. James Simon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from St. Louis Univ Sch Of Med, St and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Simon works at Warren Clinic Urology in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.