Dr. James Simon, MD
Dr. James Simon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from St. Louis Univ Sch Of Med, St and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Warren Clinic Urology6585 S Yale Ave Ste 720, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-5930
Advanced Urological Care PC2222 N Nevada Ave Ste 5005, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 387-1535
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
As a physician, I have the resources to seek out the best Urologist for my Prostate cancer. I chose to travel from Colorado to Tulsa, OK to have Dr. Simon perform my robotic surgery. I advised my local Urologist, my desire to have Dr. Simon perform the surgery. His response was "well you're going to the best". My concern after eradicating the cancer, was bladder leakage. I'm happy to report zero leaks. That's rare after a prostatectomy. Dr. Simon calls often to follow up on me. Making sure I'm on the right recovery trajectory. Even after a long day of surgeries, he makes time to check up on me. He sincerely cares about his patients. Dr. Simon is genuine and sincere. He's personable. But moreover he's the best at his profession. I can't recommend Dr. Simon highly enough as a Urologist. He is worth the effort to travel from anywhere.
- 29 years of experience
- Barnes-Jewish Hosp/Washington Univ Med Sch
- St. Louis Univ Sch Of Med, St
Dr. Simon has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
