Dr. James Simpson III, MD
Overview
Dr. James Simpson III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.
Locations
Mobile Diagnostic Center6701 Airport Blvd Ste A101, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 633-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful person. Explained procedure and took time to give results personally. Staff was very kind and professional.
About Dr. James Simpson III, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1114933181
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simpson III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simpson III accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simpson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simpson III has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simpson III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson III.
