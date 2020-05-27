Dr. James Sinclair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinclair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Sinclair, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Sinclair, MD
Dr. James Sinclair, MD is a Hematology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.
Dr. Sinclair works at
Dr. Sinclair's Office Locations
Scripps Physicians Medical Group9850 Genesee Ave Ste 560, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 552-1410
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Sinclair?
Dr. Sinclair has been my doctor since 2016 and because of him my health is been more stable than it has been in years as he really cares about his patients and is concerned about keeping them as healthy as possible. I like his friendly demeanor and he fully understands my overall health situation.
About Dr. James Sinclair, MD
- Hematology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1356300230
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Diego, Hematology/Oncology
- University Of California, San Diego, Dept Of Medicine
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- University of Wisconsin, Madison
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sinclair has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sinclair accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinclair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sinclair works at
Dr. Sinclair has seen patients for Anemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinclair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinclair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinclair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinclair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinclair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.