Overview of Dr. James Sinclair, MD

Dr. James Sinclair, MD is a Hematology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.



Dr. Sinclair works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.