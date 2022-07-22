Dr. James Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Singer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Singer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo.
Locations
Arizona Digestive Health PC5823 W Eugie Ave Ste A, Glendale, AZ 85304 Directions (602) 843-1265Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Singer was great, he was very professional and gave a great examination and has scheduled me for my procedure, I would recommend him to any one.
About Dr. James Singer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962478818
Education & Certifications
- Tufts-New England Med Ctr
- SUNY Buffalo Med Ctr
- SUNY Buffalo Med Ctr
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singer speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.