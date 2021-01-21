Overview of Dr. James Singleton, MD

Dr. James Singleton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kansas University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Singleton works at Osteoporosis Center of Highlands Ranch in Highlands Ranch, CO with other offices in Littleton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.