Overview of Dr. James Sloan, MD

Dr. James Sloan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Sloan works at IU Health in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.