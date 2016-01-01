Dr. Slocum Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Slocum Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Slocum Jr, MD
Dr. James Slocum Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Slocum Jr's Office Locations
James L. Slocum Mdpa1775 Arlington St Ste 3, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 366-8866
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
About Dr. James Slocum Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1841241031
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Dr. Slocum Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slocum Jr has seen patients for Anxiety, Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slocum Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Slocum Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slocum Jr.
