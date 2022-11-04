Overview of Dr. James Slover, MD

Dr. James Slover, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Slover works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Lenox Hill in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Avascular Necrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

