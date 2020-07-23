Dr. James Smelser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smelser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Smelser, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Smelser, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Decatur Morgan Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.
Huntsville Renal Clinic PC810 Franklin St SE Ste A, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-7676
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
Dr Smelser is great
- Nephrology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1881685089
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine|nephrology
- Internal Medicine|Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Rochester Methodist Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
