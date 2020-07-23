Overview of Dr. James Smelser, MD

Dr. James Smelser, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Decatur Morgan Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.



Dr. Smelser works at Huntsville Renal Clinic PC in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.