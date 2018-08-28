Dr. James Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. James Smith, MD
Dr. James Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Perinatal Center of Savannah5354 Reynolds St Ste 422, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 355-5593
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful!! Couldn't ask for a better Doctor!
About Dr. James Smith, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
