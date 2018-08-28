Overview of Dr. James Smith, MD

Dr. James Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Perinatal Center of Savannah in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.