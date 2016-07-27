Overview of Dr. James Smith, DO

Dr. James Smith, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They completed their residency with Millcreek Community Hospital



Dr. Smith works at Kansas Vascular Medicine in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.