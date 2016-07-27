Dr. James Smith, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Smith, DO
Overview of Dr. James Smith, DO
Dr. James Smith, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They completed their residency with Millcreek Community Hospital
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Kansas Vascular Medicine758 S Hillside St Ste 1, Wichita, KS 67211 Directions (316) 252-3314
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Actually will tell you whats going on with your health.Want him to be specific?He will do that. Want him to be technical in his explanation? He will take the time to make you understand his diagnosis!
About Dr. James Smith, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1619973906
Education & Certifications
- Millcreek Community Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
