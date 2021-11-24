Dr. James Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Smith, MD
Dr. James Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Grand Strand Neurology Care920 Doug White Dr Ste 460, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 487-0641
Summerville Women s Care4630 Highway 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 702-6185
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I could have not been more happy with Dr. Smith and his entire staff they were so professional and explained all things and answered my questions honestly. I required a L4-5 TLIF and the outcome was better then he anticipated as I have been living with daily pain and Gait issues for almost 20 yrs. He was honest and informed me he wasn`t sure if I would be 100% pain free or not due to the length of time with the injury. I was facing possible paralysis if nothing was done. I took the chance and I thank god every day I did. I am now pain free and I walk like a normal person again. I have total control of my legs again, I rode a bike for the 1st time in 20 yrs. I would recommend and do to anybody who needs help like this. I would see him again in a heartbeat if needed. I can"t thank him and his staff enough
About Dr. James Smith, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1750676524
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Fusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
