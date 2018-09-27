Dr. James Snead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Snead, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Snead, MD
Dr. James Snead, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Snead works at
Dr. Snead's Office Locations
Sturdy Orthopedic & Sports Medicine281 COUNTY ST, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 226-2213
- 2 100 Oneil Blvd, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 342-1103
Sturdy Memorial Hospital211 Park St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 222-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After bringing a mattress up stairs I had pain in my shoulder a couple of days later. I waited a few months hoping it would go away but it only got worse. Dr Snead ordered an MRI and found it was a partial rotator cuff tear. Because I had waited so long there were adhesions hampering range of motion and causing the pain. He performed a “shoulder manipulation” under anesthesia to break up adhesions. I now have full range of motion. I highly recommend Dr Snead to anyone with similar issues.
About Dr. James Snead, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snead has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snead accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snead works at
Dr. Snead has seen patients for Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snead on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Snead. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.