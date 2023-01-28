Overview of Dr. James Sobiek, MD

Dr. James Sobiek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Renown South Meadows Medical Center.



Dr. Sobiek works at Tahoe Fracture in Reno, NV with other offices in Carson City, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.