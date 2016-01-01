See All Neurologists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. James Soong, MD

Neurology
2.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Soong, MD

Dr. James Soong, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine.

Dr. Soong works at JAMES Y SOONG MD A PROFESSSION in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Soong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    James Y Soong M.d. Apc
    909 Hyde St Ste 234, San Francisco, CA 94109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 771-3040

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. James Soong, MD

    • Neurology
    • 49 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    • 1114992294
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California Los Angeles
    • Suny Downstate Med Center
    • University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Soong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Soong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soong works at JAMES Y SOONG MD A PROFESSSION in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Soong’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Soong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

