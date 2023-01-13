Dr. James Source, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Source is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Source, MD
Dr. James Source, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Marble Falls, TX. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Rio Grande Regional Hospital.
HCM Medical Clinic - Marble Falls801 Steve Hawkins Pkwy, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Directions (830) 992-2830
HCM Surgery Center204 Gateway N Ste B, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Directions (830) 798-1821
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
Very personable and certainly qualified. Excellent bedside manner!!
About Dr. James Source, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- Northwestern U/Northwestern Meml Hosp
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Northwestern University McCormick School of Engineering
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Source has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Source accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Source has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Source has seen patients for Otitis Media, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Source on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Source speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Source. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Source.
