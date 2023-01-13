Overview of Dr. James Source, MD

Dr. James Source, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Marble Falls, TX. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Rio Grande Regional Hospital.



Dr. Source works at HCM Medical Clinic - Marble Falls in Marble Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.