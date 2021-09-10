Overview of Dr. James Sosnowchik, MD

Dr. James Sosnowchik, MD is a Pulmonologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Sosnowchik works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.