Dr. James Spearman, MD
Overview of Dr. James Spearman, MD
Dr. James Spearman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Dr. Spearman's Office Locations
Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine2880 Tricom St Ste B, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 487-0859
Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine130 E 3RD NORTH ST, Summerville, SC 29483 Directions (843) 487-0860Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lowcountry Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine93 Springview Ln Unit B, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 560-5987Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit with Dr. James Spearman at Low Country Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine. He put me at ease explaining what my problem is and steps to correct it. He was very professional, a great listener, personable, empathetic and forthright. I very highly recommend him.
About Dr. James Spearman, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Orthopaedic Clinic - Columbus GA
- Union Memorial Hospital - Baltimore MD
- Union Memorial Hospital - Baltimore MD
- Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spearman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spearman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spearman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Spearman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spearman.
