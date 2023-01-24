Overview of Dr. James Spearman, MD

Dr. James Spearman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.



Dr. Spearman works at Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Summerville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.