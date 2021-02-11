Dr. James Spivey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spivey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Spivey, MD
Dr. James Spivey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
-
1
Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-3184
-
2
Hepatology500 W Thomas Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-5483
-
3
Emory University Hsp Outptnt TRA Clinic1365B Clifton Rd NE # 6400, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 712-5676
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Very very friendly and informative doc. Listens to you and gives you lots of options for treatment, and explains them all. Super kind guy! And I LOVE the staff, Debra rocks!
About Dr. James Spivey, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1700898590
- Mayo Clin
- Bapt Hosp
- Bapt Hospital
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
