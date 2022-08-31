Overview

Dr. James St Pierre, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. St Pierre works at Sudhir K. Bhatnagar MD Inc. in New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.